FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Raised by Scotiabank (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Mosaic in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 941,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 711.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after buying an additional 311,943 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

