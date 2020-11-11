FY2020 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

Shares of VRSK opened at $195.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,134.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

