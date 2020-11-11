FY2020 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Lifted by KeyCorp

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for WESCO International in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

WESCO International stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,907 shares of company stock worth $245,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

