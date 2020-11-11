FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Cut by Northcoast Research

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $123.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.