FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

