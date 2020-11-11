FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zoetis in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $162.56 on Monday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.