FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynga in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Zynga stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -271.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 382,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $102,964.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

