FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 669,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 171,706 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 399,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

