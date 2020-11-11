G.Research Weighs in on Endo International plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Endo International in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

ENDP opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Endo International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 594.2% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,445 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

