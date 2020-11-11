Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $120.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

