GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Robert Zmudka Sells 5,897 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $462,855.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,731.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GATX stock opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Get GATX alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti increased their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of GATX by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.