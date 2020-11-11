Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $0.39

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $385,381.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.01793704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.01014318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,955,554 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io.

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

