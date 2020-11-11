General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 897.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

