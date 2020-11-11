General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

General Mills has increased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE GIS opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

