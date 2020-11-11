General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

