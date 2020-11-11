Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson Sells 4,996 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Cameron Giberson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $199.92.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

