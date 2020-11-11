GINcoin Price Hits $0.0016 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market cap of $12,955.99 and $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,578.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.53 or 0.02943314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.88 or 0.01655336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00381714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00743435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00382472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005233 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

