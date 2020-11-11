Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.