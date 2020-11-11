GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,370 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

