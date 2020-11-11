Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) vs. MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Critical Review

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MediWound and Glucose Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 60.59%. Given MediWound’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -48.34% -85.28% -30.63% Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediWound and Glucose Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $31.79 million 3.29 $4.95 million $0.08 48.00 Glucose Health $290,000.00 66.96 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than Glucose Health.

Summary

MediWound beats Glucose Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

