Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

