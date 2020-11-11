GoodRx (GDRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

