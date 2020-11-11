Graham Paterson Purchases 15,000 Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc (USA.L) (LON:USA) Stock

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc (USA.L) (LON:USA) insider Graham Paterson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £41,850 ($54,677.29).

USA stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Wednesday. Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.56 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.19.

Get Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc (USA.L) alerts:

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc (USA.L)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc (USA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust plc (USA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.