Graham Russell Purchases 35,000,000 Shares of HSC Technology Group Ltd (HSC.AX) (ASX:HSC) Stock

HSC Technology Group Ltd (HSC.AX) (ASX:HSC) insider Graham Russell bought 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,000.00 ($125,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About HSC Technology Group Ltd (HSC.AX)

HSC Technology Group Ltd, a Software as a Service data analytics company, provides various technology enabled care solutions for aged and disability sectors in retirement living, residential aged care, home, and community settings verticals. Its products include HSC Home, a comprehensive security, safety, and smart home solution; HSC Care, a telehealth and smart care solution for medical and aged care environments; and TALIUS, an IoT machine learning and artificial intelligence software.

