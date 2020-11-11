Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.59

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and traded as high as $22.62. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 1,427 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

