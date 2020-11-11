Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Buys $258,250.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Rajeev V. Date bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GDOT stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

