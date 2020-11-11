Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 680,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 247,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 53.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.