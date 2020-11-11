Gregory S. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at C$327,920.40.

Shares of AGI opened at C$11.79 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Get Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.