Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NASDAQ GH opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,018.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $22,707,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,317,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,560,774 shares of company stock valued at $764,893,954. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

