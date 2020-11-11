GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $707.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.19, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $592.68 and a 200-day moving average of $445.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens cut The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. 140166 lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.89.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,619,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

