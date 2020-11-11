GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $9,608,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 49.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 96.7% in the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,226.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,662.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,214.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,025.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,490.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.