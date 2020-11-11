GWM Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,933,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 730.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.21.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $404.48 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $411.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

