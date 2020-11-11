GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,814 shares of company stock valued at $467,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.