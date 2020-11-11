GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day moving average is $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.