GWM Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after purchasing an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,128,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $94.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.