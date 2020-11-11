GWM Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 193,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $21,101,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $17,224,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

