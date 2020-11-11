GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,995 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Nasdaq by 27.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $229,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 21.1% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

