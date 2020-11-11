GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 5,075 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 62.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,246,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,749. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

