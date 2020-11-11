GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $214,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,930 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised Twitter to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

