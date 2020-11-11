GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

