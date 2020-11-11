GXChain Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. GXChain has a total market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00002280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001692 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000441 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,732,602 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.