H K. Landis Sells 15,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LOB stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOB. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 23.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

