Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) PT Raised to $2.10

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.65 to $2.10 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRVSF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.