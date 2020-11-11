Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. MKM Partners raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 57,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,817,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 761,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 97,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.