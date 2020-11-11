Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Up 7.4% Following Strong Earnings

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $35.62. 588,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 522,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

