Head-To-Head Analysis: Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) and Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) and Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Nikon alerts:

This table compares Nikon and Ranpak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikon -2.80% -2.51% -1.35% Ranpak -6.12% -3.44% -1.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nikon and Ranpak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikon $5.44 billion 0.50 $70.78 million $0.18 39.56 Ranpak $269.50 million 2.78 -$36.20 million N/A N/A

Nikon has higher revenue and earnings than Ranpak.

Volatility and Risk

Nikon has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranpak has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nikon and Ranpak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikon 1 2 0 0 1.67 Ranpak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Nikon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Ranpak shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Ranpak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikon beats Ranpak on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses. The Precision Equipment Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services FPD lithography systems for the manufacturing of liquid crystal panels and OLED panels; and semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors. The Healthcare Business segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, and ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices. This segment also engages in the regenerative medicine/drug discovery support business. In addition, the company is involved in the development, manufacturing, sale, and services of industrial microscopes, measuring instruments, non-contact 3D metrology systems, X-ray/CT inspection systems, and surveying instruments; and customized products, glass, encoders, and ophthalmic lenses businesses, as well as manufacture and sale of photomask substrates, camera components, sport optics products, and molded optical glasses. Further, it develops and supports computer software. The company was formerly known as Nippon Kogaku K.K. and changed its name to Nikon Corporation in 1988. Nikon Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs. Its protective packaging solutions include four categories: Void-Fill, Cushioning, Wrapping, and Line Automation. The Void-Fill protective systems convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects. The Cushioning protective systems convert paper into cushioning pads. The Wrapping protective systems create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects. The Line Automation solutions include capital equipment, which can size, pad, fill, flap, lid, tape, and/or label the product in an integrated fashion with the speed and flow of the customer's packaging line. Ranpak Holdings Corp. sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users in North America, Europe, Asia, and other locations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.