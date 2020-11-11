Head to Head Analysis: Silvercorp Metals (SVM) & The Competition

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE: SVM) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Silvercorp Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64% Silvercorp Metals Competitors -18.47% -12.42% -0.81%

Dividends

Silvercorp Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercorp Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvercorp Metals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million $34.27 million 37.35 Silvercorp Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.07

Silvercorp Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Silvercorp Metals. Silvercorp Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercorp Metals’ peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Silvercorp Metals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercorp Metals Competitors 738 2840 2646 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 28.98%. Given Silvercorp Metals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvercorp Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.