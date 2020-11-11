Head-To-Head Comparison: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) vs. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Able Energy alerts:

Able Energy has a beta of 15.7, suggesting that its stock price is 1,470% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 4.07% 18.61% 9.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Able Energy and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 0.84 $59.00 million $0.98 19.93

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Able Energy and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 1 4 0 2.80

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than Able Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Able Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.