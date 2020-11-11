Head-To-Head Review: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH)

Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition I and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roth CH Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.75 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.61

Roth CH Acquisition I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roth CH Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 138.59%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Roth CH Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition I and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roth CH Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Roth CH Acquisition I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roth CH Acquisition I

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. focuses to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

