Head to Head Survey: Trilogy Metals (TMQ) versus The Competition

Trilogy Metals (NYSE: TMQ) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Trilogy Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals N/A -$27.91 million -8.05 Trilogy Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.07

Trilogy Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trilogy Metals. Trilogy Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals N/A 13.44% 12.61% Trilogy Metals Competitors -18.47% -12.42% -0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trilogy Metals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trilogy Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trilogy Metals Competitors 738 2840 2646 96 2.33

Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.51%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 28.86%. Given Trilogy Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trilogy Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Trilogy Metals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trilogy Metals’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trilogy Metals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

